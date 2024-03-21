Rockland Trust Co. Sells 906 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $1,145.29 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,145.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

