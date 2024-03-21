Rockland Trust Co. Sells 524 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.