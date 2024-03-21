Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,263 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Trading Up 2.8 %

American Express stock opened at $227.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $228.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $177.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

