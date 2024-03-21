Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,489 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,948,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,119,000 after purchasing an additional 110,670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,760,000.

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

