Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 5,017 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.11 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

