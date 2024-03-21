Rockland Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.93 and its 200-day moving average is $381.83.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

