Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

