Rockland Trust Co. Invests $224,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $190.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.