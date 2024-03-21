Rockland Trust Co. Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sempra by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sempra Stock Down 1.9 %
SRE stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 49.69%.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
