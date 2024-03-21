Rockland Trust Co. Has $22.78 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $639.65 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $642.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

