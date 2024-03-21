Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,728,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

