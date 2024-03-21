Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.