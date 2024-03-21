Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Copart by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Sector Nears Multi-Year Resistance: Breakout Ahead?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.