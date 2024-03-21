Rockland Trust Co. Buys 2,786 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.