Rockland Trust Co. Buys 2,177 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

