Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

