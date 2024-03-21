Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 4,617 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

