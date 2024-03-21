Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,035 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $15,970.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $18,295.65.

Cryoport Price Performance

Cryoport stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

