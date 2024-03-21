Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,035 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $15,970.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,104.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,119 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $18,295.65.

Cryoport stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.73. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

