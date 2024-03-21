RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

