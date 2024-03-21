RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Rocky Kim Sells 1,671 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86.
Rocky Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,028. The firm has a market cap of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.20. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$21.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
