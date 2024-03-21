Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Upgraded to Outperform by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.