Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.82. Revolve Group shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 170,288 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Barclays increased their price target on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Revolve Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 534,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

