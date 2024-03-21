Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Lifted to Outperform at TD Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

RVLV stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

