Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 2,914 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

