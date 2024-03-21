Reviewing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & IPH (OTCMKTS:IPHLF)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) and IPH (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and IPH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com 2.11% 15.79% 5.74% IPH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and IPH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57 IPH 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $14.07, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than IPH.

68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and IPH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $660.73 million 3.83 $13.95 million $0.08 168.15 IPH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than IPH.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats IPH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations. It also provides consumer, estate planning, and other services comprising last will and testament, living will, living trust, power of attorney, and name change. In addition, the company offers subscriptions services, including registered agent, compliance, attorney advice, tax advice and preparation, eSignature, virtual mail and check deposit services, trademark monitoring, and estate planning bundle. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP. It also engages in patent attorney, lawyers, support, and data analysis and software businesses. The company serves Fortune Global 500 companies, multinationals, public sector research organizations, SMEs, professional services firms, universities, foreign associates, and other corporate and individual clients. IPH Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

