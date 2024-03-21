Research Analysts Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Loop Capital increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

