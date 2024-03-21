Republic Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

