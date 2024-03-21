Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

RGLS has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

RGLS opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $50.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

