Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MIN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,774. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

