Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Symbotic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,147,000.

Symbotic stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 698,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.78 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $64.14.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

