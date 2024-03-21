Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $525.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,637. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $406.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

