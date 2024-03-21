Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 187.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Crane Trading Up 1.1 %

Crane stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.89. 41,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.