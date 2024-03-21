Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 19,700 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

