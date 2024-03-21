Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,585 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,820. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

