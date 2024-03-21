Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,585 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mar 21st, 2024

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 473,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,820. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

