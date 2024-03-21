Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after buying an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,928. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.77 and a 200-day moving average of $296.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

