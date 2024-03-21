Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 625,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 173,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 6,411,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

