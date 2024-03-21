Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.