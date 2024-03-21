Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. 941,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

