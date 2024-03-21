Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 602.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

CTOS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $521.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

