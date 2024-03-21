Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1,794.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.00. 1,369,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,553. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

