Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $249.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $229.33. The stock has a market cap of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

