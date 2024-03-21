Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,384 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 702.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.16. 2,065,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $111.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

