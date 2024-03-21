Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE REED opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

