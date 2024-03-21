Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.40 ($7.67).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Redrow stock traded up GBX 13.32 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 666.32 ($8.48). 573,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,046. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.63, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 635.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 564.59. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($8.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,906.25%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

