Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Redrow plc (LON:RDWGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.40 ($7.67).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redrow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Company insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Redrow Stock Performance

Redrow stock traded up GBX 13.32 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 666.32 ($8.48). 573,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,046. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.63, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 635.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 564.59. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 700 ($8.91).

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,906.25%.

About Redrow

(Get Free Report

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.