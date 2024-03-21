Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 627 ($7.98).
Redrow Stock Up 2.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
