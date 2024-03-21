Redrow (LON:RDW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.19) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 627 ($7.98).

Redrow stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 666 ($8.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 635.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.59. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,040.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 700 ($8.91).

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). 25.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

