Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $51.98. 1,241,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,340,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

