Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lessened by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,408 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,257. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

