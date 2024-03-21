Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

RC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 737,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

