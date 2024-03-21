RDA Financial Network Sells 394 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 9,888,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,714,311. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.