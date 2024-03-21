RDA Financial Network Sells 2,496 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,795,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,383,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,653,000 after purchasing an additional 849,214 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 1,398,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,145. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

