RDA Financial Network Sells 1,814 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

IUSV traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 345,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $89.63.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

